Wellness Coaches USA Now Hiring Health/Wellness Coaches for New York City and South Carolina Locations

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA, a fully developed provider of onsite company wellness programs and related services, is now hiring Health/Wellness Coaches for their New York City and South Carolina locations. A job with Wellness Coaches USA represents a unique opportunity to become part of one of the fastest growing health and wellness companies in America.



The company has created a new profession (On-site Wellness Coaching), one that is quickly becoming recognized as the future of wellness, and is looking for great people to be part of something special, and to help the team achieve their goals and fulfill their mission. New coaches will be provided with initial and on-going training in coaching methodology and psychology as part of the Wellness Coaches “best-in-class” onsite coach training and skill development platform. A position with Wellness Coaches USA will allow people to utilize these new skill sets they learn and develop, and their capabilities, to contribute to the company’s success while working in challenging, exciting and rewarding settings…all this, and also the opportunity for rapid career growth as the Company continues on its accelerating growth trajectory.



The main duty of a wellness coach is to help each client improve their employee population health, and enhance the quality of life of their employees. Wellness coaching is directed towards the human aspects of wellness, emphasizing personal motivation to improve risky lifestyle behaviors. While performing on-site wellness coaching, staff will work face-to-face and one-on-one with employees, coaching them to improve the lifestyle behaviors that contribute so substantially to poor health and chronic disease. The successful candidate must be outgoing and personable, able to work independently, and must possess excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. Candidate must have at least a Bachelors’ Degree with a minimum of 2 years of experience in one or more of the following fields; Corporate Wellness, Health Promotion, Dietetics, Athletic Training (ATC), Exercise Physiology, Strength and Conditioning, Nursing, Physical or Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy Assistant, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant or a related healthcare field. A strong background in injury prevention is desirable. Proficient knowledge in Microsoft office and data entry is preferred. Applicant will be required to submit to a background check and drug screen. Please visit the company website to learn more about this job, or related job postings.



About Wellness Coaches USA

Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches USA is the pioneer, and most established and developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained and experienced onsite wellness coaches, and operations team, is the largest and most experienced in the country.



The company has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace by consistently achieving large-scale improvement in employee population health risk factors, truly setting the standard for workplace wellness success. The company presently serves over 400 customer locations in 36 states throughout the United States..



To see how businesses can take their workplace wellness to the next level, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com/.