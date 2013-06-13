Wellness Coaches USA (WCUSA) Releases Results of Two Customer Studies

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- WCUSA, the pioneer and leading national provider of onsite wellness and health coaching services, is proud to release the results of two new customer case studies. These studies demonstrate the impressive results WCUSA consistently achieves, working in partnership with its customers, through the implementation and operation of its powerful and proprietary onsite wellness coaching delivery process and methodology.



Case Study #1: Large national transportation company; 7,000 of a total of 14,000 employees eligible for wellness coaching; study analyzed changes in 4 risk factor prevalence rates over 2 years for coaching-eligible employees; Result – prevalence rates for obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and tobacco use decreased by an average of 32%.



Case Study #2: 600,000 population western US city; 3,000 employees; study analyzed healthcare cost trends over the 5 year period immediately following implementation of onsite wellness coaching services; Result – health care costs were over 50% lower, on average, than were projected at the time wellness coaching services were implemented, and remained virtually flat over the 5 year period.



About WCUSA

Founded in 2002, WCUSA is the most experienced and fully developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained, professional onsite wellness coaches is the largest in the country. Further, in recognition of the exceptional levels of improvement in employee population behavioral and health risks that it achieves, WCUSA has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace, truly setting the standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success. WCUSA presently serves over 300 customer locations, in most all business classifications, of all sizes (from 100 employee lives to tens of thousands), in 38 states throughout the country.



