Wellness Expert Cindy Cohen RN Launches Her New Book

South Bend, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Health Coach, Wellness Consultant and owner of C2 Your Health LLC, Cindy Cohen RN is announcing the "launch" of a special edition of her newest book WHAT’S ON YOUR PLATE A Simple Guide to Healthy Cooking which will take place at the American Heart Association (AHA) Go Red For Women Michiana BetterU Luncheon and Symposium scheduled for May 9th, 2013. The second edition of this book will be hitting the shelves at the end of June.



In keeping with C2 Your Health's philosophy of healthy communities; the book was inspired by the community participants of the 2012 &2013 AHA Michiana BetterU program. With eating out at restaurants, fast foods and freezer-to-table foods along with activity packed lifestyle becoming the norm, home cooking has gone by the way side and right to our waist size. As our waist size has increase, so has heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and many chronic illness the likes we have never seen before.



WHAT’S ON YOUR PLATE A Simple Guide to Healthy Cooking brings us back to where good health begins, in your kitchen. This is not a cook book filled with recipes, it’s a simple “how to” guide to help you set your kitchen up for healthy cooking, including a healthy food stocked kitchen, shopping strategies, simple food label reading tips, eating healthy on a budget, even how to get the kids to eat healthy.



“The book helps you to take charge of your health by taking charge of the food in your kitchen.” says Cohen.



Cohen goes on to say “Food that is prepared for us by restaurants and convenience food manufacturers are making us sick. When you control how your food is prepared, what is in it, and when you eat it you become the key to better health not just for you but for your family too.” She goes on to say “It’s not just about the food, families who gather around the kitchen table feel more connected, loved and supported.”



WHAT’S ON YOUR PLATE A Simple Guide to Healthy Cooking is easy to read, quick reference guide and good resource for those who are just starting their journey in healthy cooking at home and for the experience home chef who is looking to refresh their memories and pick up new tips on healthy food preparation.



About AHA Go Red for Women Michiana BetterU Makeover Challenge



AHA Go Red For Women BetterU Makeover Challenge Luncheon and Symposium celebrates the success of a new you by making healthy lifestyle choices. The AHA presentation at the program will consist of 12 ladies who have followed the AHA healthy lifestyle for 12 weeks resulting in better health. C2 Your Health LLC provides health coaching along with wellness program administration assistance. The Challenges will be presented to the community with the details highlighting their improved health status in all aspects.



Michiana BetterU Challenge sponsors are Teachers Credit Union, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center,



C2 Your Health LLC, Cressy Consulting, Martin's Super Markets, South Bend Medical Foundation.



For information about the Michiana American Heart Association Go Red For Women BetterU Makeover Challenge contact Laura Guy, Michiana AHA laura.guy@heart.org



About C2 Your Health LLC

C2 Your Health LLC provides important health and wellness solutions through personal health coaching, worksite / organizational wellness and to our community encouraging a healthy South Bend, IN community.



C2 Your Health LLC has assisted companies in the Michiana area with achievement of the Indiana Business Wellness Tax Credit Certification, WELCOA Well Workplace and AHA Fit Friendly Awards. C2 Your Health LLC work site division is Health-E 4 Life Worksite Wellness is certified for the Indiana Business Wellness Tax Credit and WELCOA Well Workplace offering wellness program consulting, a-la-carte solutions and a results oriented ready-to-go wellness programs along with many other services to support a healthy community.



C2 Your Health LLC sponsors the American Heart Association Go Red for Women BetterU Challenge and the Expo for Women in the spring of each year.



