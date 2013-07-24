New Self Help Health and Wellness FREE Online Program

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Total Wellness Center is offering a wide range of FREE Self-Help Health and Fitness Programs to anyone and everyone via their online portal of powerful wellness management. OGD Health & Fitness set up the Total Wellness Center in a bid to create free wellness resources designed to make people’s lives easier, healthier and happier, without breaking the bank



A six step plan is provided in the form of a roadmap, which makes the journey less daunting and the chance of success much more achievable. The site is jam packed full of content from a ‘Complete Wellness Assessment’, to stress management information, exercise and fitness plans, weight loss nutrition tools and much more.



“At the Free Wellness Center we have created a wonderful resource site filled with an array of outstanding information that is sure to bring you forward in your life in a positive and progressive direction. We are so excited to get the word out there and encourage individuals to join us in our Free Wellness Movement!” says Dianna Riley of OGD Health & Fitness



Adopting a self-help approach to fitness has a number of clear advantages such as the fact you can fit it into your life at times that are convenient to you, it is free of charge and it is designed for you to work with the areas that are most beneficial to your personal circumstances. Do you want to stop smoking, do you want to lose weight, perhaps you are looking at ways to reverse the effects of aging without resorting to surgery? Any of these topics can be tackled, armed with the information on this exceptionally well researched website.



For further information and to start on your path to positive well being, with the range of free wellness resources on offer, please contact Dianna Riley, AADP or visit: http://freewellnesscenter.org/