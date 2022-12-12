Wellness Hotel Market to See Booming Growth : Arlo Hotels, Post Ranch, Equinox Hotel, Peninsula Hotels

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Wellness Hotel Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Wellness Hotel market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IHG (United Kingdom), Hilton (United States), Arlo Hotels (New York), Post Ranch Inn (United States), Equinox Hotel (New York), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (United States), Dusit Hotels & Resorts (Thailand), Peninsula Hotels (China), Vienna Hotels Group (China) and Voco (Germany)



Definition:

Wellness Hotel is a hotel offering health and fitness facilities. A Wellness Hotel is one that offers a holistic wellness service to its guests, which implies that the full spectrum of hotel facilities and guest activities is meant to encourage a "wellness" experience for the guest. There is "wellness cuisine," "wellness programmes," sport activities, a spa area, swimming pool and sauna area, fitness area, outdoor and indoor exercise activities, relaxation programmes, and a beauty-area. There is also an operational environmental protection policy. Wellness treatments and exercise activities are always available at a wellness hotel. A wellness hotel may also include medical-related wellness programmes .This might involve using natural local agents like therapeutic mud, natural thermal water, sea water, seaweed, salt, herbs, and so on. In addition to a range of spa services, the wellness hotel may provide access to adjacent sports like skiing. The wellness hotel may provide its own healthcare services, typically geared on enhancing eating, nutrient, or exercise routines. These can provide varying levels of luxury and may resemble motels more than hotels.



Market Drivers:

- Mounting Medical Tourisms, Intensifying Health Alertness among People, Escalations Ultimatum for Luxurious Residency and Swelling Petition in Medical Services in Tourisms



Market Trend:

- Modern Technology in Service Sector and Advance Way in Healthcare Tourisms



Market Opportunities:

- Accumulative Venture for the Expansion of the Wellness Hotels and Expanding Implementation in Many Tourist Countries



The Global Wellness Hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Spa, Hotel, Resorts, Other), Components (Medical campaign, Spas, Natural environment, Medical tourism, Enogastronomy, Others), End Users (Commercials, Residential, Others), Services Type (Health Services, Medical Services, Wellness services, Lodging, Others)



Global Wellness Hotel market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Wellness Hotel market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Wellness Hotel

- -To showcase the development of the Wellness Hotel market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Wellness Hotel market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Wellness Hotel

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Wellness Hotel market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



