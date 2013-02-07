Wellness Living for Seniors Is Emphasized at Mountain View Manor in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

Desert Hot Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Since the day it opened for business, Mountain View Manor, an assisted living facility located in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., has strived to do everything possible to keep its residents both happy and healthy. This commitment to wellness living for seniors was recently illustrated yet again, with the installation of an alkaline water system in the dining hall.



According to many studies, drinking alkaline water can have many health benefits. From removing harmful toxins in the body to helping to maintain a healthy pH balance, alkaline water has been shown to be extremely healthy. In addition, keeping the body in an alkaline state may help the body heal itself when confronted with almost any disease.



By placing the new water system in a spot where it can be accessed by all of the senior residents, Mountain View Manor is showing its commitment to good nutrition and overall wellness. Rather than merely advising the residents to eat better or get more exercise, this offers the seniors who reside at the facility a tangible and easy way to help improve their health. Water is such an important part of life, installing the alkaline water system was a natural part of Mountain View Manor’s commitment to better living.



In addition to providing its residents with independent living options, Mountain View Manor also offers respite care, memory care and hospice services. Because so many of the residents are still able to live on their own, the facility offers a well-rounded retirement community for seniors. The staff at the facility strives to offer each and every one of the residents with a home-like atmosphere that is warm, caring and welcoming.



Mountain View Manor also provides a wide variety of services for its senior residents, including 24-hour around the clock staff and security; an in-room emergency call bell, three meals a day plus snacks, laundry and linen services, and assistance with medication.



Because the owners of Mountain View Manor understand how confusing and stressful it can be for people to select the right kind of long term care for a loved one, the facility’s website includes in-depth and informative articles on a wide variety of topics related to assisted living. For example, one article looks at the different types of long term care, including community services, supportive housing programs, and continuing care retirement communities.



About Mountain View Manor

Mountain View Manor is an assisted living facility that provides its residents with independent living, memory care, and hospice. The facility, which is located in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., emphasizes the importance of healthy living and senior wellness. For more information, please visit http://mountainview-care.com