Wellness Tourism Market Is Set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come

Key Players in This Report Include:

Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Ayurva Traveller (Sri Lanka), Spa Wellness Travel (Australia), Spirit Tours (United States), Bamba Experience (Mexico), Well Traveled (United States), Spirit Journeys (United Kingdom), Odyssey Tours & Travels (India)



Definition:

Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing oneâ€™s personal wellbeing. Wellness tourism is the powerful intersection of two large and growing industries: tourism industry & wellness industry. Preferences have rapidly gone mainstream over the decade, as consumers try to stave off chronic disease and deteriorating mental health associated with an increasingly sedentary, unhealthy, digitized, and stressful lifestyle. Most people who enjoy a wellness vacation are repeat customers because it satisfies them in a way that no other holiday does. Spending globally by wellness travelers is distributed among many segments of the tourism industry, from food and lodging to activities, excursions, shopping, and other services. Because wellness travelers tend to be high-spenders and favor experiences that are authentic and unique, there is less pressure for destinations to engage in a â€œrace to the bottomâ€ strategy that competes on price and quantity. Spa tourism remains a significant and high-growth segment in wellness tourism.



Market Trend:

- Regions Are Prioritizing the Wellbeing of Their Residents and Their Environment to Create Their Own Unique Wellness Value Proposition and Brand



Market Drivers:

- Fast Growing Tourism Segment Owing To Increased Affordability of Flights & Travel Options

- Growing Consumer Desire to Adopt a Wellness Lifestyle



Market Opportunities:

- Consumer Evolution and Rising Focus On Holistic Health & Prevention

- Changing Lifestyle Trends Are Driving an Exponential Growth of Consumer Interest in All Things Related To Wellness



The Global Wellness Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic Trip, International Trip), Activities Offered (Spas, Meditation, Yoga, Ayurveda Retreats, Nordic Wellness, Climatic Health Resorts, Hot Springs, Sand Baths, Others), Traveller (Primary, Secondary)



Global Wellness Tourism market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Wellness Tourism market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Wellness Tourism

- -To showcase the development of the Wellness Tourism market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Wellness Tourism market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Wellness Tourism

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Wellness Tourism market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Wellness Tourism Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Wellness Tourism market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Wellness Tourism Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Wellness Tourism Market Production by Region Wellness Tourism Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Wellness Tourism Market Report:

- Wellness Tourism Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Wellness Tourism Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Wellness Tourism Market

- Wellness Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Wellness Tourism Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Wellness Tourism Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Wellness Tourism Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Wellness Tourism Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Wellness Tourism market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Wellness Tourism near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Wellness Tourism market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

