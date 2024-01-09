NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wellness Tourism Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wellness Tourism market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing oneâ€™s personal wellbeing. Wellness tourism is the powerful intersection of two large and growing industries: tourism industry & wellness industry. Preferences have rapidly gone mainstream over the decade, as consumers try to stave off chronic disease and deteriorating mental health associated with an increasingly sedentary, unhealthy, digitized, and stressful lifestyle. Most people who enjoy a wellness vacation are repeat customers because it satisfies them in a way that no other holiday does. Spending globally by wellness travelers is distributed among many segments of the tourism industry, from food and lodging to activities, excursions, shopping, and other services. Because wellness travelers tend to be high-spenders and favor experiences that are authentic and unique, there is less pressure for destinations to engage in a â€œrace to the bottomâ€ strategy that competes on price and quantity. Spa tourism remains a significant and high-growth segment in wellness tourism.



by Type (Domestic Trip, International Trip), Activities Offered (Spas, Meditation, Yoga, Ayurveda Retreats, Nordic Wellness, Climatic Health Resorts, Hot Springs, Sand Baths, Others), Traveller (Primary, Secondary)



Market Trends:

Regions Are Prioritizing the Wellbeing of Their Residents and Their Environment to Create Their Own Unique Wellness Value Proposition and Brand



Opportunities:

Consumer Evolution and Rising Focus On Holistic Health & Prevention

Changing Lifestyle Trends Are Driving an Exponential Growth of Consumer Interest in All Things Related To Wellness



Market Drivers:

Fast Growing Tourism Segment Owing To Increased Affordability of Flights & Travel Options

Growing Consumer Desire to Adopt a Wellness Lifestyle



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



