Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2028 Top Key Players IHG, Aro Ha, BodySense, Fitpacking, Hilton, Hyatt, Kamalaya, Marriott

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2022 -- Global Wellness Tourism Market size was valued at USD 802.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,595.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including highlights and competitive analysis of key players. It provides an overview of the industry with information on its status, growth drivers and trends.



The following players are covered in this report:



- AccorHotels

- Canyon Ranch

- IHG

- Red Carnation Hotels

- IHHR Hospitality

- Aro Ha

- Body And Soul

- BodySense

- Fitpacking

- Four Seasons Hotels



North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Near East, and Africa are among the regions where the industry is examined. The study looks at characteristics of regional market growth as well as key players who control regional growth. This global Wellness Tourism market report provides readers with an overview of current market trends, drivers, constraints, and metrics, as well as a look at key segments. The research also looks at estimates of market demand growth for products and services. A thorough segmental review is also a part of the research strategy.



Market Segmentation



Wellness Tourism Breakdown Data by Type



- Domestic Wellness Tourism

- International Wellness Tourism



Wellness Tourism Breakdown Data by Application



- For Old Men

- For Young Men



This study offers a historical analysis of the global market as well as market forecasts by region/country and subsectors. It examines the Wellness Tourism market's sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future prospects. The influence of COVID-19 on this industry is investigated in this report. COVID-19 has the potential to have three different effects on the global market: directly impacting production and demand, disrupting supply chains and marketplaces, and having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets.



Competitive Scenario

External consultants who specialize in the Wellness Tourism market, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, as well as industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and sales managers, are usually involved in this process. To validate the data and get deeper analytical insights into the topic, many primary interviews with industry professionals and commentators were undertaken.



Key Reasons to Buy Wellness Tourism Market Report



- Develop/modify a corporate expansion strategy to take advantage of significant growth opportunities in both developed and emerging regions.

- Conduct in-depth research into market trends and predictions, as well as the market's driving and inhibiting forces.

- The report's major findings and recommendations highlight the market's most important progressive industry trends, aiding businesses along the value chain in formulating long-term strategies.

- Understanding the ways that drive commercial interest in order to make better decisions about client items, segmentation, price, and distribution.



