Wellnesshotel Bayern - Wellness Holidays in Bavaria

Fussen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Wellness hotels provide travelers with services to rejuvenate, detoxify and improve health while on holiday. Wellnesshotel Bayern in Bavaria offers travelers beautiful views and luxury spa services.



Wellness hotel services include smooth massages, rejuvenating baths, warm waters with natural healing properties and fragrant oils. The thermal pools allow visitors to reduce stress, and are effective at providing relief for rheumatic illnesses, orthopedic illnesses and skin diseases. Bavarian springs are naturally rich in salts and minerals, which have healing properties for the human body.



Advanced therapies such as homoeopathy trigger the body’s natural healing systems. Hydrotherapy stimulates circulation through application of cold water to the skin’s surface. This treatment causes the blood vessels to contract, which causes the body to pump more blood and increases circulation. Bavaria is the perfect location to receive natural health treatments - wellness wochenende



Bavaria is one of the largest states in Germany and is home to rolling landscapes and historical sites. There are medieval towns, castles, palaces and baroque churches to explore. The Bavarian Alps include Germany’s number one ski resort, beautiful villages and snowy mountains. The Bavarian Forest is the oldest national park in Germany, and features many footpaths and hiking trails.



Accommodations are world-class, and customer satisfaction is the goal of all hotel staff members. Client testimonials attest to the quality of lodging and services received. There is no better place to rejuvenate while on holiday than a Bavarian wellness hotel.



For additional information on wellness hotels and vacations in Bavaria, please visit http://www.wellnesshotelbayern.org



Luxury spa services, natural healing and picturesque views make Bavaria wellness hotels unforgettable travel destinations. Make reservations for lodging today.



