WellnessPlus - Charleston's Top Rated Chiropractor Opened Brand New Facility Located in West Ashley, South Carolina

West Ashley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- WellnessPlus, Charleston Chiropractor, works hard to help their patients feel better and eliminate their back pain. The entire team of chiropractors works together to provide the best treatments possible in their brand new facility. With state of the art equipment, WellnessPlus is the only place to go for quality chiropractic treatments, which are green for eco-friendly practices was well.



The chiropractors of WellnessPlus do not just treat their patients, they connect with them. “I get to know them. I learn about their families, what they like to do in their free time, and their careers. I look at the big picture, and a person’s personal life can and should be incorporated into their care,” says Wellness Plus chiropractor Dr. Fantino.



Her concern for the personal lives of her patients is part of what makes Wellness Plus the best choice in chiropractors for residents of West Ashley. Clients of WellnessPlus speak very highly of Dr. Fantino, “I have found the must-needed relief in the care of Dr. Valerie Fantino. It amazes me how well she knows the human body. She immediately “zeros-in” on where the pain is coming from or going to…resulting in instant relief.”



In addition to providing treatment for back problems, Wellness Plus also provides physical rehabilitation for patients as well as treatment of chronic headaches. They provide patients in need with neuromuscular and therapeutic massage. Some of the painful conditions that the chiropractors of WellnessPlus treat include fibromyalgia and arthritis.



WellnessPlus is a real asset to the residents of West Ashley, South Carolina. Their cutting-edge facility is the cornerstone of the community.



WellnessPlus

1001 Physicians Drive

Charleston, SC 29414 Phone: 843.571.1020

Fax: 843.573.0788

Website: http://www.wellnesspluscharleston.com

Email: info@wellnesspluscharleston.com