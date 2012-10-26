Well.org Introduces Vitality - a New Movie About True Healing in Today's World

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Well.org, an interactive website dedicated to helping people find a holistic approach to overall well-being, is excited to introduce a new short film about the nature of true health. The new film, Vitality, is a delightfully informative look at the practices and lifestyle choices that can have a positive impact on human health. Appearing in the film are luminaries such as Dr Bruce Lipton, Dr. Hyla Cass, Dr. Alberto Villoldo, Dr. Dale Archer, Mari Winsor, and many more.



Dr. Pedram Shojai, an integrative medicine expert and founder of Well.org, is the host of Vitality, and he uses his extensive knowledge of healthcare to guide viewers through a series of interviews and an exploration of self-healing. The film takes on the failings of the current medical system and teaches a new way to live a healthy and happy life. Well.org has also created an exciting preview of the new film.



Well.org is an advocate of healthy living in all arenas of life. Through Vitality and subsequent health videos, and an array of wellness-focused site content, Well.org seeks to promote complete health for the mind, body, and soul. The interactive website has information on a variety of health-related topics, including fitness, nutrition, and organic farming.



About Well.org

Well.org is an online refuge for those who want a new way of looking at life. Founded by Dr. Pedram Shojai, the site exists as a repository of knowledge and insight about a wide variety of topics related to holistic wellness. In addition to videos, articles, and blog posts, Well.org contains links to helpful resources for people who want to learn to heal themselves through time-honored practices. For more information, please visit http://www.well.org.