Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wells Fargo Private Bank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Wells Fargo Private Bank"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Wells Fargo Private Bank" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Wells Fargo Private Bank is one of the private banking and wealth management arms of the Wells Fargo group. The company offers private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families, with primary focus on clients in the US$5-50 million bracket. Wells Fargo Private Bank is part of Wells Fargo & Company's Wealth, Brokerage, and Retirement segment. Services offered by the company include wealth planning, private banking, investment solutions, trust solutions, specialized wealth solutions and insurance products. The company provides its services through a range of experts such as wealth advisors, wealth planning specialists, investment managers, private bankers, trust and fiduciary specialists and insurance specialists. Assets under management (AuM) for the company stood at US$218 billion as on December 31, 2013. Abbot Downing, the multi-family office of Wells Fargo Private Bank had an AuM figure of US$36.9 billion as on December 31, 2013. Wells Fargo Private Bank offers its services across the US through over 130 offices. Wells Fargo Private Bank is headquartered in San Francisco, California, US.



Companies Mentioned



Wells Fargo Private Bank



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