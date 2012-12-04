Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Former Employee Alert: Lawsuit over Alleged Unpaid Overtime Wages Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- A California-based former employee of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) over alleged violations of California labor codes.



Those who are California based former employees of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) who were salaried as loan underwriter between May 2008 and April 2012, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated California labor codes. The plaintiff alleges that defendants misclassified certain employees as overtime-exempt loan underwriter in certain retail banking locations in California between May 24, 2008 and April 2012. The plaintiff says that the defendants knowingly failed to adequately compensate certain employees



Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported that its annual Net Income increased from over $12.27 billion in 2009 to over $15.86 billion in 2011.



Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) grew from as low as $8.61 per share in March 2009 to as high as $36.13 per share in September 2012.



On Nov. 27, 2012, NYSE:WFC closed at $32.63 per share.



