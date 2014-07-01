Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Summary



Global Markets Directs, Wellstat Vaccines, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2014, provides an overview of the Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs pharmaceutical research and development focus.



This report provides comprehensive information on the current therapeutic developmental pipeline of Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews latest updates, and featured news and press releases, along with special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



Global Markets Directs report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- The report provides brief overview of Wellstat Vaccines, LLC including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries



- The report reviews current pipeline of Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs human therapeutic division and enlists all their major and minor projects



- The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key pipeline products along with the products developmental history and major milestones



- Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio



- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects



- Latest company statement



- Latest news and deals relating to the Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs pipeline products



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline



- Assess the growth potential of Wellstat Vaccines, LLC in its therapy areas of focus



- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Wellstat Vaccines, LLCs R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas



- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps



- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of Wellstat Vaccines, LLC and exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities



- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage



- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying the most promising pipeline of Wellstat Vaccines, LLC



- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope



- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Wellstat Vaccines, LLC and identify potential opportunities in those areas



- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues



