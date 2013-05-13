WeLoveVacationz Aims to Help Travel Companies in Getting More Potential Customers

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- WeLoveVacationz acknowledged the fact that travel companies nowadays are having major problem competing with the 'big players' online. Big players such as TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Expedia, and Travelocity, all have big marketing budget and expertise in doing online marketing.



Based on the current situation, no matter how good the promotion is, if the travel companies do not know how and where to promote it, they won't get any customer. So WeLoveVacationz.com is created to help travel companies with limited budget and expertise.



Combining directory-style listing and proper Facebook marketing, travel companies can promote their latest offers, discounts and deals to thousands of people everyday. This will increase their chance of getting more customers.



"In simple terms, WeLoveVacationz main goals are helping travel-related companies get more potential customers and at the same time help users find all the latest travel promotions in one place" said Azmi Dzaki, the founder of WeLoveVacationz.



Travel companies who currently (or planning to) running promotions, discounts, offers or deals are all invited to list down their promotion in WeLoveVacationz. WeLoveVacationz charge a very low listing fees and reasonable rate for their Facebook marketing services.



About WeLoveVacationz

WeLoveVacationz is wholly owned by a registered company in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The uniqueness of this directory is it only publish the latest promotions offered by travel agencies, hotels, resorts, cruises and tourism companies. Unlike normal directory, WeLoveVacationz.com team (pakar Facebook) specialize in Facebook Marketing and they offer a hands-free solution for travel-related companies who wants to gain more potential customers through Facebook.



