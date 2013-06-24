Welsh Mum Becomes Movie Scream Queen

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A Welsh actress and mum has been busy making horror movies in her spare time and now she's the focus of a lot of media attention.



Melanie Denholme, 34, loves to act and landed a role in a British Hammer style movie. One thing led to another and this year she has three films coming out through US film companies and is busy answering questions in interviews with horror magazines and radio shows across the world.



Her latest horror film is called Sucubi and is a very racey and bizarre film that saw Melanie having to kill man after man. She admits that doesn't come naturally to her, but the producers have been so impressed that she's been asked back for more and more lead roles.



Next step for Melanie? She wants to land a lead role or two in something that doesn't always involve biting heads off.



Melanie has her own professional website http://www.melaniedenholme.net and can be contacted via the Awesome Talent Agency who have set up a special dropbox full of hundreds of professional images for Press use.



Press Contact:

Michael

Awesome Talent Agency

info@awesometalentagency.com