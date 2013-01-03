Welsh Subaru Announces Hurricane Sandy Vehicle Assistance Program

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Welsh Subaru, the popular Subaru dealer in PA, announces their Hurricane Sandy Assistance Program for customers whose vehicle was damaged by the devastating storm. Addressing the growing demand for supplies for rebuilding efforts in Southern New Jersey, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ) joined forces with Subaru of America Inc. to collect resources for families in need. Subaru of America Inc. also addressed those whose vehicles were damaged or lost from the effects of the storm.



If a customer owns a vehicle that has been damaged from the storm, Subaru of America Inc. is offering $500 towards the purchase or lease of a replacement vehicle. This special offer is open to current residents of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The Hurricane Sandy Assistance Program is good toward any new 2012 or 2013 Subaru or any certified pre-owned Subaru, now through January 2, 2013. Customers from the qualifying area for relief must show proof of location. For more details on how Subaru of America Inc. can help those in need of assistance, call 1-800-Subaru3, or send an email to customer@subaru.com.



“Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with the American Red Cross, established this site to facilitate donations from members of the Subaru family - employees, dealers, customers, business affiliates - to support natural disaster relief efforts. Worldwide, we have recently witnessed earthquakes, tsunamis, tornados, hurricanes and wildfires of unprecedented strength and severity, unfortunately resulting in widespread damage and loss of life,” said Executive Vice President & COO of Subaru of America Inc., Tom Doll. “At Subaru, we believe in supporting our communities during their time of need. Thank you for partnering with Subaru of America to help our neighbors in need.”



Hurricane Sandy caused 8,100,000 homes to lose power. 17 states, as far west as Michigan experienced power outages due to the storm. Doubling the landfall size of Hurricane Isaac and Irene combined; Hurricane Sandy was 820 miles in diameter. One month after Sandy made landfall, millions of people are still affected by the devastation left behind. Subaru of America Inc. is determined to help people get back on their feet. “Subaru was honored to lend a hand in supporting Hurricane Sandy relief efforts,” said Thomas J. Doll, executive vice president and COO, Subaru of America, Inc. “Our hearts go out to the individuals who have been impacted by the storm.”



