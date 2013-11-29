Welsh Subaru Announces New Leasing Special on 2014 Forester

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Welsh Subaru, located in Limerick, PA, is a family owned and operated business. There are a ton of great perks for customers at Welsh Subaru. Vehicles purchased from Welsh Subaru come with a PA state inspection and emissions. Plus, customers receive free loaner vehicles when using Welsh Subaru for service. Welsh Subaru also offers customer pick-up and delivery. Customers that purchase a new vehicle are entitled to even more benefits. Every new vehicle sold at Welsh Subaru comes with a lifetime engine guarantee and the Subaru guaranteed trade-in program. However, Welsh Subaru doesn’t just have great programs for those purchasing vehicles. In fact, Welsh Subaru has just announced a great new leasing special on the 2014 Subaru Forrester.



Motor Trends magazine rated the 2014 Subaru Forester as the “SUV of the Year.” Now, Welsh Subaru is offering customers an excellent opportunity to get behind the wheel of a 2014 Forester. For 42 months, the 2014 Subaru Forester can be leased for just $284 per month. Plus, customers do not have to put any money down, aside from the first payment. The 2014 Subaru Forester is equipped with an automatic CVT transmission, all-wheel drive, remoteless key entry, and a ton of other great standard features.



Customers must act fast, because this lease special is only valid through December 2nd, 2013. The lease agreement is for 42 months and 10,000 miles per year. Customers are encouraged to come out to Welsh Subaru and take the 2014 Subaru Forester for a test drive. After one spin around the block, it is easy to see why Motor Trends magazine rated the 2014 Forester so highly. Whether a customer is looking to purchase a vehicle or take advantage of great leasing specials, Welsh Subaru will help to find the perfect solution.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.