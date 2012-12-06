Welsh Subaru Announces New Service Specials for the Winter Season

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Welsh Subaru, the new Subaru dealer in PA, announces new service specials for the winter season. The dealership will be offering Synthetic Oil and Filter Change, where a specialist will replace the engine oil in a customer’s vehicle with Genuine Subaru synthetic oil, up to 5 quarts and per the customer’s specific model specifications. The service also includes a brand new Genuine Subaru oil filter. Welsh Subaru will also be offering a complimentary one-day rental car. Enjoy the convenience of a free rental car with any service performed. After the service is provided, call to reserve a rental car. Each special will run through December 19th, 2012 and cannot be combined with any other specials.



A recent customer, Cindy, said in a review that she had a nice sales experience with the company’s Pennsylvania Subaru dealers: I used Cars.com to locate the Outback model I wanted and it was at this dealership. I was able to finalize the price over emails with Jody, the salesperson. The whole experience was low-pressure and I would go back to this dealership again. I had to drive about two hours to get there but it was worth it.”



Proudly serving the areas of Newtown Square, Downingtown and Sellersville, PA, Welsh Subaru offers many automotive products including Subaru car parts and repair services. Customers are able to purchase the car of their dreams because of the dealerships appealing leasing and loan options.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.