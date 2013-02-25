Welsh Subaru Announces the Arrival of the All-New 2014 Subaru Forester at Their Dealership to View This February

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Welsh Subaru, a Subaru dealership in Montgomery County, PA, has just announced the arrival of the all-new 2014 Subaru Forester at their dealership for people to view. With a whole lot to love, the all-new 2014 Subaru Foresters will be available this Spring 2013 to test drive and purchase.



For those who are prone to prefer station wagons over a van to transport their families, they will love the all-new 2014 Subaru Forester. Even though it appears as a sporty vehicle, it is a wagon. It is a wagon that can hold much of the utilities that are required for long distance family driving, and it will also be available at an affordable rate. What’s more, the sporty look of the vehicle will no doubt make it that much more desirable when the vehicle is able to be purchased this spring.



More fuel-efficient than before, the Subaru Forester will also be able to get up to thirty-two mpg highway, and it is a vehicle that will certainly be up to the task of fulfilling the needs of its driver. As far as the size of the vehicle goes, people will notice that there is more than enough headroom, rear and front room, as well enough room for those who are driving to a prom, wedding, or dance with a really big hairdo. People will certainly feel at home in the all-new 2014 Subaru Forester available at this Subaru dealership in Berks County, PA during spring 2013.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models.