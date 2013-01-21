Welsh Subaru Car Dealership in Limerick Announces New Service Specials Throughout the Month of January

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Welsh Subaru of Limerick, an established car dealership selling new and used Subarus in Pa, announces new service specials throughout the month of January. Last year, Welsh Subaru of Limerick brought in many new and returning customers with their monthly specials and this year is sure to be even more exciting. Customers have been highly satisfied with the expanding new and used car inventory, along with the dedicated workers of the parts and services department. Customers can find information regarding each department on the Welsh Subaru website, or can visit the dealership in person. To speak to a member of the service department, call 610-489-3911.



For the low price of $69.95, Welsh Subaru of Limerick will replace the engine oil in a customer’s vehicle with Genuine Subaru synthetic oil. They will fill the vehicle up with 5 quarts and per the model’s specifications. This first-class service will also include a new Genuine Subaru oil filter. The oil filter is one of the most important parts in any vehicle, because they remove abrasive particles such as soot, dust and minerals. The oil filter will keep the motor oil clean, so the moving parts of the engine can be lubricated. Any customer of Subaru in Berks County will appreciate this limited time offer. The offer is valid until February 14th, 2013.



Also for a limited time only, Welsh Subaru of Limerick will provide a complimentary rental car with any service performed on a customer’s vehicle. While a customer’s vehicle is getting worked on in the shop, they have the freedom to travel where they need to in one of Welsh’s premium rental cars. To reserve a rental, make an appointment with the service department ahead of time. This offer is valid until February 14th, 2013.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday. Customers are free to browse the company website to find information on new inventory, monthly specials and more. Customer satisfaction has been a long-standing component in the success Welsh Subaru has had as a car dealer in Pa.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the established Subaru in Philadelphia, Pa, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.