Welsh Subaru Has Just Announced New Specials on Select 2013 and 2014 Models

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- One of the things that make Welsh Subaru different than other car dealerships in Montgomery County is that they are family owned and operated. All of the employees at Welsh Subaru want to help every customer that walks through the door or shops online. At Welsh Subaru, finding the best solution for a customer’s individual needs is a thrill only matched by helping that same customer get a great deal. Now, Welsh Subaru has a ton of great programs to help customers save big on select 2013 and 2014 models.



Through September 3rd, Welsh Subaru is offering customers a number of deals through their “Lot to Love” event. Anyone looking for a Subaru Legacy in Montgomery County needs to check out Welsh Subaru. In fact, anyone in the market for a new 2013 or 2014 Subaru must get to Welsh Subaru. Right now, customers interested in purchasing or leasing a new Subaru have an excellent opportunity to save big. Customers looking for a new BRZ model can choose from either 2.9% financing or a 42 month lease at $339 per month. Those in the market for a 2014 Forester can take advantage of 1.9% financing or a $239 per month lease.



Another great financing deal, taking place right now, is for customers looking to purchase a 2014 Subaru Legacy. Through September 3rd, all new 2014 Legacy Models are eligible for .9% financing. Perhaps the best financing deal available is on the 2013 Subaru Legacy models. Customers purchasing a 2013 Legacy are eligible for 0% financing. Plus, there are a ton of specials on Outbacks, Tribecas, Imprezas, and many other 2013 and 2014 Subaru models.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.