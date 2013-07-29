Welsh Subaru Now Offering July Specials on 3 Certified Pre-Owned Subaru Legacies

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- When someone is looking for a Subaru in Philadelphia, PA, they’ll find Welsh Subaru offers some of the best deals and largest selections in the area. Welsh Subaru offers more than the typical Subaru dealership. Being family owned, every staff member has a sense of pride in providing the highest level of customer service. Plus, customers receive many perks that come standard with every purchase at Welsh Subaru. Right now, Welsh Subaru is featuring three certified pre-owned Subaru legacies at amazing price points.



The Legacy has become one of the most popular Subaru models being purchased and for good reason. The Legacy is a sleek sedan that offers drivers the performance of a Subaru, while maintaining a more compact design. Currently, Welsh Subaru is offering customers some great deals on certified pre-owned Subaru Legacies. A 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with the All Weather package can be purchased at Welsh Subaru right now for a little over $15,000. The 2010 Legacy is a certified pre-owned vehicle and only has 44,000 miles. The slick black exterior and leather seats make this Legacy an absolute bargain.



Welsh Subaru is also featuring a 2011 2.5i Premium with only 35,000 miles. The 2011 Legacy features the All Weather package along with a moonroof for only $17,410. Finally, Welsh Subaru is offering a 3.6R Premium Legacy with 21,000 miles. The 3.6R Legacy features a 6-cylinder engine and offers superior performance. When purchasing a Subaru in PA, it truly is an advantage to talk to Welsh Subaru. All Welsh Subaru customers are provided with a free PA state inspection and emissions test. Furthermore, Welsh customers can receive free loaner vehicles when service is required. Whether it is a new Subaru or a certified pre-owned vehicle, Welsh Subaru offers more than the average dealer.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.