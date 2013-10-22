Welsh Subaru Now Offering Large Selection of Budget Vehicles Under $12,000

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Anyone searching for a Subaru in PA needs to take a look at what Welsh Subaru has to offer. There are a few reasons why Welsh Subaru is one of the top dealers in the area and at the top of that list is outstanding customer service. The staff members at Welsh Subaru treat every customer like family. Nothing brings more joy to Welsh Subaru than when a customer gets a great deal on a new or used Subaru in PA. Now, Welsh Subaru is offering their customers a wide variety of budget vehicles under $12,000.



The economy has been up and down over the past several years. Welsh Subaru understands that not everyone is in a situation that will allow them to purchase a new car. That being said, every customer at Welsh Subaru deserves a great vehicle. Welsh Subaru is always offering a number of financing, leasing, new, and certified pre-owned car specials. However, Welsh Subaru also has deals for those looking at a more economical solution. Right now, Welsh Subaru has a huge selection of budget vehicles. In fact, Welsh Subaru has several vehicles for under $7,000.



Anyone who has gone car shopping before knows that it can be both fun and stressful. At Welsh Subaru, customers tend to leave thrilled rather than stressed out. Not only does Welsh Subaru have a great selection of financially sensible vehicles, but they also offer their customers a bunch of perks. Every vehicle purchased at Welsh Subaru is granted a free PA state inspection and emissions test. Plus, customers are offered free loaner vehicles when they need to bring in their vehicle for service. Whether it is a new vehicle or a budget friendly vehicle, Welsh Subaru has a solution for everyone.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.