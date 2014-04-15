Welsh Subaru Now Offering Lease Specials on 2014 Model Subaru's

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- As many drivers see their car leases expire this spring, they are left with a choice of purchasing the vehicle or leasing a new car. For those that opt to lease a brand new model, Welsh Subaru in Limerick is announcing new lease specials on a variety of 2014 models. These specials include the Legacy 2.5i with Alloy Wheel, Outback 2.5i Alloy Wheel, Impreza 2.0i, Forester 2.5i, and XV Crosstrek. The Crosstrek special requires $999 down at signing, while the other models on special require no money down at signing. Cash in on these incredible offers, as they expire on May 5, 2014.



All vehicles on special have a $0 security deposit, and special rates are offered to well-qualified buyers. Those who lease these Subaru models are responsible for maintenance repairs, insurance, and extreme wear and tear costs when the lease has ended. Additionally, in the lease terms that are signed, there is a charge of 15 cents per mile for drivers who exceed 10,000 miles in a year. When looking for Pennsylvania Subaru dealers, there’s no better place for exclusive deals than Welsh Subaru in Limerick. The XV Crosstrek and Forester 2.5i contain a leasing period of 42 months while the other models contain a 36 month leasing period. Prices for each vehicle will vary per month, so be sure to visit the website for leasing options.



When shopping for a car at Welsh Subaru, one of the premier used car dealerships in Limerick, drivers will be presented with a number of enticing benefits. This includes a lifetime engine warranty that ensures repair and replacement of engine components that fail or malfunction during the length of the warranty, as well as extended hours for parts and service. The dealership also has a number of service and used vehicle specials throughout for their valued clientele to take advantage of through the month of April. To hear more about their plethora of specials, or to inquire on a test drive of a certain make and model, browse the website today.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.