Welsh Subaru Now Offering Sign and Drive Lease Specials with $0 Down on Select Modeled Vehicles

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- When a lease expires, or an individual is in the market for a new vehicle, drivers are drawn to newly modeled cars that are fuel efficient and provide a smooth ride. They are presented with the chance to lease a new model, or purchase a pre-owned or brand new vehicle. If a new lease is in order, Welsh Subaru is pleased to announce they are now offering sign and drive lease specials with $0 due at signing on select modeled vehicles. Whether interested in a sedan, coupe, or hatchback, the car dealership has quality vehicles on special.



Until June 2, those looking for a Subaru in Montgomery County will be able to drive away with a 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Alloy, 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i, 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i, or a 2013 Subaru BRZ Premium with no money down. The 2014 models are available through a lease period of 36 months and under $300 per month, while the 2013 BRZ Premium is available through a lease period of 72 months at $389 per month. For well-qualified buyers, special lease rates can be applied. For the 2014 modeled lease specials, individuals are required to pay for excessive wear and tear, as well as an additional 15 cents per mile each year the vehicle exceeds 10,000 miles.



All vehicles purchased from Welsh Subaru will receive extended hours on parts and service so any problems are provided prompt attention. There is a lifetime engine warranty on new vehicles, as well as free Pennsylvania state inspection and access to the Welsh Subaru Service Rewards Program. These benefits make Welsh one of the most reliable car dealerships in Montgomery County.



If a pre-existing Subaru owner, individuals are afforded the opportunity to take part in the Guaranteed Trade-In Program that assures the owner will receive the trade-in amount to go towards the purchase of a later modeled Subaru. To hear more about the dealership, or to take a test drive when looking for a new vehicle to lease, be sure to contact the company today.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.