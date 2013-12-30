Welsh Subaru Offering Free Maintenance for Two Years on Select Vehicles

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Welsh Subaru has built a reputation for being one of the most helpful Subaru dealers in the greater Philadelphia area. Being family owned and operated, every staff member at Welsh Subaru has the utmost respect for all of their customers. Plus, the professionals at Welsh Subaru truly want to help their customers get the best vehicle at the most affordable price. Welsh Subaru is always looking for ways to help customers save money. Now, customers purchasing select model vehicles, through January 3rd, will receive free maintenance for two years or 24,000 miles.



From the second they walk through the door, customers instantly know they are dealing with a car dealership that has ties in the community. Now, Welsh Subaru is proud to take part in a great promotion that can help customers save a great deal of money. Many of the 2014 models are included in this unbelievable promotion. Select models of the 2014 Subaru Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek, Impreza, and Forester are all included in the maintenance promotion. Plus, two of the 2013 Tribeca’s are included.



With the New Year approaching, there may not be a better way to start off 2014 than with a new Subaru. A Subaru is already a great deal in itself. Now, customers are getting even more value with free maintenance for two years. As always, there are a number of other great deals going on for both purchase and lease. Whatever 2014 may bring, customers of Welsh Subaru are sure to be off to a great start.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.