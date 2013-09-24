Welsh Subaru Offering Special Lease Deals This September

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Year after year, Welsh Subaru is one of the top PA Subaru dealers. The staff members at Welsh Subaru all take personal pride in helping customers find the best vehicle for their needs. Not only does Welsh Subaru want their customers to be happy with the vehicle’s features, but the price of that vehicle as well. Welsh Subaru is family owned and operated. Customers can feel the difference when dealing with Welsh Subaru because everyone cares about making the shopping experience as fun as possible. Now through September 30th, customers can take advantage of some fantastic leasing specials.



As a premier Subaru dealer in PA, Welsh Subaru wants to make sure their customers are aware of all the leasing specials available. Now through the end of September, customers looking to lease a new Subaru have some excellent options. A 2013 Subaru Legacy can be leased for $234 per month for 36 months. Most people would assume that a large down payment is the only way to get a monthly lease payment that low. In this case, that assumption would be wrong. The 2013 Subaru Legacy lease is simply a great deal. No security deposit is required and the lease is good for 10,000 miles each year.



There are several other fantastic lease deals taking place right now. In fact, the 2013 Subaru Impreza can be leased for $199 over 36 months. Again, that lease payment is with no down payment or security deposit. This special is available through the end of September. Excessive wear and tear or mileage over 10,000 per year will involve additional charges. There are always a number of great deals on new, used, and leased vehicles at Welsh Subaru.



About Welsh Subaru

Welsh Subaru carries an extensive line of new and used cars in Limerick, PA., including the Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Tribeca and Outback models. The knowledgeable staff at Welsh Subaru is committed to customer satisfaction and strives to exceed expectations. The dealership, located at 105 W Ridge Pike, is open Monday through Saturday.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, call Welsh Subaru at 877-WELSHSUBARU, or visit http://www.welshsubaru.com.