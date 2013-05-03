Welsh Subaru Proud to Now Be a Part of Subaru of America Who Donated Meals to Philabundnace

Limerick, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The Subaru dealership of Montgomery County is proud to now be a part of the Subaru of America who has recently been a part of a live broadcast on a morning radio show, helping fight hunger by simply “liking” their Facebook page and sharing it with friends and family. For every “like” that Subaru of America received they donated 4 meals to Philabundance. As a result, 30,000 meals have been donated to the organization that strives to end food poverty.



The issue of food poverty needs to be addressed as families and individuals all over suffer from hunger. With organizations like Philabundance and the added support from Subaru, they are able to spread the word about hunger awareness and how important it is for communities to have access to emergency food. With a simple “like” on Subaru’s social media Facebook page they were able to make a strong impact and the Subaru in Limerick, PA is proud to be a part of such a proactive company looking for ways to help out the community.



As they continue to fight hunger and malnutrition in 9 counties across the Delaware Valley, this simple broadcast at a Subaru dealership has been able to provide over 30,000 meals to those in need. At the Welsh Subaru dealership in Limerick the friendly sales staff helps each and every person who walks through their doors for whatever it is they are looking for. They value reaching out to find the best vehicle for everyone in the Bucks and Montgomery County areas. In all, being a part of such a powerful event at Subaru of America makes them proud to have been able to provide meals for the hungry in the local community.



About Welsh Subaru

