Wendell Law Firm Launches New Website

Wendell, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas, LLP, a legal team comprised with decades of courtroom experience, announces its newly redesigned responsive website.



As usage of mobile devices increases, so does the need for responsive capabilities. The Wendell law office recognized that more people are browsing the web through mobile devices, and optimized their site to ensure that it was accessible on any device. This led to the creation of the new WordPress built website. WordPress was chosen because of its user-friendly content management system and attractive front-end. The new Wendell law office website is designed for streamlined navigation. The site's homepage, company information, legal services, blog and contact information are easy to use. The new contact form proves particularly useful as it helps generate quality leads. The updated "Contact Form" and "Request Case Review" save time and simplify the administrative processes. The improved user experience also helps to bring in new business.



Though the website has launched, the internet marketing for the new law firm website has just begun. And although the sleek website is completed, the firm still continues to make improvements on the site. "A website is always a work of progress, and ours is getting better everyday," Joseph Howell, lead NC Land Condemnation Attorney said. TheeDesign Studio, the web development agency that produced the website, taught the Wendell law office simple ways to update content their own content to continue their evolution. Visit http://www.kirkkirklaw.com/ for more information or to request a case review. For more information or to speak with a lawyer you can call the Wendell Law Office at 919-365-6000.



About Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas

The Law Firm of Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is an enduring legal team built to rise above expectations and protect the rights of its clients. Every partner of Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is an exceptional lawyer and a proud member of the community. Clients can feel both confident and at ease when working with members of the firm. Contact us at http://www.kirkkirklaw.com/ if you have more questions.