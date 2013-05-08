Wes Strauss Helps ETG Search Reach 100-Percent Interview Rate, Report

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Driven to succeed: Top Gun recruiter Wesley Strauss helped ETG Search , a Houston-based executive job search firm, reach a 100-percent interview and 82-percent job placement rate during 2012, through exclusive private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) relationships. This year, Strauss’ efforts are just as promising: ETG Search is on track to exceed these placement rates in the current year, with 90-percent or better.



One in a team of successful ETG executive headhunters , Strauss is a proven, 20-year veteran of the recruitment industry. He is well-known in industry circles for using a system (and mindset) he calls “the interview.” “If a candidate qualifies for an opportunity, a recruiter is obligated to do all he can to get them in front of the hiring authorities and decision makers for that company,” says Strauss, who has been a senior partner with ETG for more than 12 years.



By using a share-cost approach, ETG Search utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve job placement for both domestic and international executive-level job seekers. Strauss has had a hand in helping the company place candidates with several prominent corporations, including MasterCard, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, The Home Depot USA, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among many others.



“We network and foster solid relationships with PE and VC firms all year and these relationships make our interview success rate possible,” Strauss continues. Year to date, the company has placed five executive-level candidates (2 CEO, 2 CFO, and one CIO), each position falling within the $350K-$500K salary range—a 100-percent interview rate for 2013.



The firm only accepts top-quality executives into the program.



To connect with Wesley Strauss or to learn more about exclusive private equity jobs placement with ETG Search, visit the company website: http://etgsearch.com/



