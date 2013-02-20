WesBank Releases New Tips for Consumers to Avoid ID Fraud

Fairland, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Latest data from leading all-asset financier, WesBank, has revealed a marked increase in the number of consumers electing to fix the interest rate on their car loans when buying a vehicle. A rise in the number of incidents of ‘hula hoop’ schemes - where a business practice arranges to have the financing of a vehicle taken over by a third party - is leaving an increasing number of local consumers in serious financial straits.



According to Nicholas Litton, Head of Risk at WesBank, South Africa’s leading all asset financial solutions provider, hula hoop scheme advertisements are often found in the classified sections of newspapers offering assistance in taking over vehicle instalments, with headlines such as ‘take over vehicle instalments’, ‘blacklisted’ and ‘can’t get finance’.



“These advertisements are directed at those consumers who are experiencing severe financial difficulties and who can no longer keep up with their repayments or who are struggling to obtain finance through proper channels.



“The assistance the company provides is finding a ‘buyer’ who will take over the instalments to the bank. This is an illegal business practice as the financial obligations of a consumer cannot be transferred without the knowledge and agreement of the financial services provider.”



Litton says that when consumers contact the advertiser they are told that the practice is legal and that they are operating with the permission of the banks. “This is not true, as no bank will authorise these business practices to operate on their behalf. The client will also be informed that the business practice will pay the arrears on the account or pay a deposit for the vehicle.”



He says the consumer signs an agreement regarding the ‘take over’ of the asset and the vehicle is then given to the new ‘buyer’, who is then responsible for paying the instalments. “In practice, however, the repayments are often not made to the bank and the account will be left in arrears, leaving the original owner without a vehicle and still being held responsible for the remaining debt on the account.



“The new ‘buyer’ who contacts the business practice to purchase a vehicle will be asked to make instalments into a private bank account - which are often not passed on to the bank - or sometimes directly to the bank through manual payments. They are also often required to make a large deposit on the vehicle before it is given to them.



“This private arrangement is illegal and even if the buyer does make the payments to the bank, they will not have ‘legally’ purchased the vehicle. It remains the property of the bank until the account has been paid in full and even then, the buyer does not have the right to retain the asset.



“It is critical that consumers do not contact such companies as at best they may just lose their asset, at worst they could also be left paying off a huge debt on an asset that they no longer have in their possession,” concludes Litton.



About Wesbank

