Wesco Electrical Launches Price Match Guarantee for Electrical Spares, Oven Parts and Vacuum Bags from Big Brand Names Such as Tefal

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Wesco Electrical UK Ltd is a supplier of spares for all kinds of electrical appliances; they sell spare parts for washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioning units, lawnmowers and all kinds of other electrical appliances. The company stock manufacturer approved spares from manufactures such as Tefal, Bosch, Electrolux, Panasonic, Flymo and Sharp.



The site also has a large range of vacuum cleaner bags. If you are not sure about buying spares online. The site have a very good returns policy, on their returns page Wesco says “Wesco want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase.



If a part is faulty or defective then we sincerely apologise. Get it sent back to us within 14 days of receipt, in the same condition it was sent to you and we will refund your purchase.



If you have changed your mind on your purchase then get, it sent back to us within 14 days of receipt. The item must be in re-saleable condition and with its original packaging intact or we won't be able to refund you.” Even if you purchase the wrong part, you have a 14-day money back guarantee.



Wesco are keen to add yet further piece of mind for their customers by offering a price match guarantee whereby they will match any UK competitor on like for like products. Until now, the company have only taken orders via their website www.werl.co.uk but from September 2013, they are pleased to be launching a phone ordering facility.