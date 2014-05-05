West Country Holidays Presents Its Online Accommodation Booking Services

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Holidays are among the most vital elements which help people relax and rejuvenate their senses. Besides the modes of transport the most important criteria for a comfortable holiday is the accommodation booked. Usually people visit their destination and select from the range of options available for their stay. However, the trend seems to be changing as more and more people are searching for portals which offer them details about online hotel booking and provide reviews and descriptions. One such online portal which presents its platform to facilitate the travellers to search and book their hotels online is the West Country Holidays.



The website is dedicated to offer hotel booking services for holidays in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset. These are among the most widely visited places of leisure for people of UK. Wes Country Holidays has been catering to family holidays and hotel booking services for the last 5 years. The site presents a wide range of accommodation options which includes holiday cottages as well as popular hotels. The primary objective behind the creation of this portal was to facilitate the increasing need of families taking Caravan Holidays and heading to West Country. The increase in number of Holiday parks along with numerous other independent sites has led to increase in number of visitors to this part of the world.



In order to make booking easier and offer quality cottages at affordable prices the site ventured out to offer their platform and help the visitors book their holidays with ease. As the business is run by a family they understand the needs of the families going out for the vacation. Irrespective of the holiday type which could be the caravan holiday or weekend escapes the company caters to all needs with the same level of dedication. For instance you may check out the Cornwall cottages for your visit to Cornwall. In order to know more about their properties and the accommodation options they have on offer people can browse through the properties section on their website. They can not only get more information of each property but also check out the location, availability, images, and send an enquiry through each listed property. Accordingly by checking the availability section they can pre-plan their holidays and make sure they have all the things in place before they head out for the holiday.



The site has been kept simple and people can navigate across the website with ease. The site presents a search form which can be accessed from every page and properties can be searched as per places, resort types, and the number of people visiting the place. Visitors may check the testimonials page to know more about customer reviews or directly get in touch with the representatives through the contact us form.



About West Country Holidays

Website: http://www.westcountryhols.co.uk/

West Country Holidays is an online portal which offers its platform to help travellers book their accommodation while visiting Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset. The site presents a wide range of accommodation options for these vacation destinations.



For Media Contact:

Company: West Country Holidays

Website: http://www.westcountryhols.co.uk