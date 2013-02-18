West Country Lets Handpicks Devon Holiday Cottages for Holidaymakers

Totnes, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The holiday lettings agency, West Country Lets, based in Devon has been started to give holidaymakers a new experience by visiting Devon and holiday-property owners an improved method of marketing their properties. West Country Lets now provides a handpicked selection of Devon Holiday Cottages for holidaymakers to explore Devon in its true spirit and at the same time enjoy a comfortable stay.



The website provides a list of Devon Holiday Cottages which are equipped with great facilities as well as offering high quality standards and located in fantastic areas. Devon Holiday Homes states on their website, “Our rule of thumb is that, in most cases, people expect their holiday home to be as comfortable as the home they’ve left behind. And if we wouldn’t happily stay there ourselves you won’t find it on our website.”



The company further ensures that every cottage, be it a beachside house, waterside apartment, traditional thatched cottage or a fisherman’s cottage, Have accurate descriptions provided in the website which are straightforward and honest.



The website attributes the popularity of Devon Holiday Cottages to the combination of seaside and hill walking. Devon is characterized by fantastic views to the sea, Dartmoor ponies, waterfalls, rivers as well as old country pubs. The pubs can be as old as 500 years. Another reason why people demand cottages in Devon is because of the range of activities available in the county. River valley walks, Dartmoor rugged walking, hiking along South West coast, cycling etc. are just a few of the options. Wet weather activities are also available depending on the weather. Water sports and golf courses are other attractions that are quite close to the Devon Holiday Cottages.



Some of the Devon Holiday Cottages listed on their website are Jasmine Cottage in Frogmore, Weak Meadow in Totnes, Stares Nest near Ashburton and The Barn near Stokenham. Visit the official website of West Country Lets at www.westcountrytlets.co.uk to view the listings under Devon Holiday Cottages.



About West Country Lets

West Country Lets, based in Devon, has been inspired by a series of bad holiday experiences and provides online marketing services for holiday rentals through their website. The holiday lettings agency, founded by Ben Tisdall, works with owners of the properties very closely so as to raise the standard of the properties to achieve higher degree of occupancy and better rental rates. West Country Lets also recommends local partners who are adept at key holding and cleaning services to the owners of properties.



