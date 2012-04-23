West Europe Beverage Forecasts March - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "West Europe Beverage Forecasts March"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Extracted from Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts report, West Europe Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 16 markets (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom) plus a regional summary. Aggregated totals for non-profiled countries are also given to obtain a complete regional picture.
Product analysis is broken down in to 21 beverage categories (packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, iced/rtd coffee, sports drinks, energy drinks, bulk/HOD water, dairy drinks, hot coffee, hot tea, beer, cider, spirits, flavoured alcoholic beverages, fortified wine, wine).
Measures include million litres and litres per capita data for 1999 to 2010 actuals, 2011 provisionals plus forecasts to 2017. Data is provided in Excel format with supporting text in Acrobat pdf.
Key Highlights
West Europe regional summary
Individual data on 16 West European markets plus supporting text
Volumes for 21 individual beverage categories
Data measured in million litres and litres per capita
Historical trends - 1999 to 2010 actuals
Latest provisional figures for 2011
Forecasts to 2017
Data is also available to purchase on a global or individual market basis
Scope
Historic consumption of beverage categories reported from 1999 to 2010 along with provisional figures of 2011 and forecasts till 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
Canadean's West Europe Beverage Forecasts provides historical and forecast consumption trends for key beverage categories across 16 markets.
Updated with 2010 actual volumes and 2011 provisionals and latest forecasts to 2017.
Facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time either by category, country or region and determine share of throat.
