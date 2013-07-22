West Hartford Dentist Announces Milestone Anniversary

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- July 13, 2013, marks the 30th anniversary of Dr. Robin Santiago’s practice of dentistry in the greater Hartford area. The West Hartford dentist and her office team will mark this “pearl” anniversary by celebrating with her patient family. As Dr. Santiago eloquently states, “This is really a celebration of our patients and the many lives we have been blessed to be a part of all these years.”



A West Hartford resident and a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine, Robin Santiago DMD has become well-known as a caring, committed, and technologically advanced dental practitioner, who has spent many hours perfecting her knowledge and techniques, so that she and her staff can provide the very best dental care. Through her dedication to continuing education, and by availing herself of the latest dental improvements, such as minimally invasive procedures, and new tools as intra-oral scanner and the Biolase laser, each of her patients can be given a singular, comfortable and efficient dental experience. As is noted on her website, “Pouring her heart into your well-being, Dr. Santiago becomes your partner in caring for your smile and oral health.” Countless patients have attested to this dedication to their dental and oral health by their referrals of friends and neighbors.



In addition to her commitment to her practice and patients, Dr. Santiago and her team have provided hundreds of pro bono hours of dentistry to those in need through organizations such as the Connecticut Mission of Mercy, Give Kids A Smile, Give Back a Smile, Smiles for Life, and Donated Dental Services. She has also served as President of the New England Association of Cosmetic Dentistry, as a teaching member of the prestigious Pankey Institute of Dentistry, and is currently a Mentor with the UCONN School of Dental Medicine.



About Dr. Robin Santiago

Dr. Robin Santiago has been honored with Fellowship in the American and International Colleges of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy, of which she is the Connecticut Section Chair. She has also been named as one of Hartford’s Top Dentists by The Hartford Magazine. For more information, visit: http://www.smilesbysantiago.com or call 860-232-4511.



Dr. Robin Santiago

901 Farmington Avenue, Suite 201

West Hartford, CT 06119