Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of West Japan Railway Company (9021) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'West Japan Railway Company (9021) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'West Japan Railway Company' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

West Japan Railway Company (JR West) provides passenger transportation services in Japan. Its transportation services include railway, bus and ferries. The company offers food services through a network of convenience stores, restaurants, department stores, specialty stores, and other food and beverage stores. In addition, it focuses on real estate activities including development of commercial facilities, operation of large station buildings, management of shopping centers, and real estate sales and leasing services. Furthermore, JR West is involved in travel agency, advertising agency, hotels, maintenance for railcar facilities, railcar-related cleaning, construction, and information service businesses. The company serves more than 1,813 million passengers through 1,222 railway stations stretching 5,015.7 kilometers. As of March 2013, the company operated 143 subsidiaries in Tokyo, Shanghai, Kyoto, Osaka-shi (Osaka), Wakayama, Kobe, Fukuoka, Kanzawa, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yonago and Fukuchiyama. West Japan Railway is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



West Japan Railway Company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143626/west-japan-railway-company-9021-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###