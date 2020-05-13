West Midlands , Birmingham Labour Suppliers , Fortel Owner Sat Nijjer - 'Sets Itself Apart from Competition with Unique Offer by Focus on Training and Project Management'

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Fortel is one of the UK's largest suppliers of professional blue and white-collar resources, with a unique offer specialising across multiple sectors.



The group consists of a number of subsidiary businesses, including volume labour supply and management, professional recruitment, security services, turnkey concrete design and build works and bespoke IT Solutions.



Their work with clients and partners has resulted in a number of awards and nominations, including the MSDUK ScaleUp award and Walsall Works Silver Partnership award, in addition to becoming finalists in The Growing Business Awards the British Construction Industry Awards.



The owner of Fortel, Sat Nijjer, claims Fortel is standing out from the crowd due to its processes, focus on training and project management.



Fortel takes management of projects very seriously as this ensures all projects go smoothly and no risks are being taken.



Professional management also ensures the health and safety of the workforce which is essential, regardless of the project's scale.



Under the guidance of owner Sat Nijjer, Fortel provide professional plans for their contractors to evaluate every aspect of a project, and always provide copies of planning maps, they provide state-of-the-art equipment and materials for every project and are always updating their selection.



Made up of hard-working individuals that work well together in a team, Fortel also train their entire workforce to be skilled for various construction projects.



The company has been able to maintain and grow its level of success throughout the years and takes pride in its ability to consistently develop itself while putting customers first.



Fortel is known for the amazing projects it does for various contractors. They effectively carry out multiple jobs at once so that projects are completed faster. Fortel not only provides the service, but also the labour force to carry it out and will always see a project through from start to finish.



About Fortel

Fortel, one of the largest agency labour suppliers in the UK has carved out a niche for itself in various industries ranging from rail to power and defence. Since its inception that brand has gone from strength to strength in diverse areas. To keep up with its growth the company has consistently added industry specialists to the original team, which enables it to offer cutting edge services to its clients.



Speaking of the original team, its vision comes from its owner Sat Nijjer, who is also the CEO of the company. Under his leadership the company has made its mark with clients in different areas.



