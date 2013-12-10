West New York Smiles Announces Tips on How to Properly Brush & Floss Teeth

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Visiting the dentist for a monthly or annual cleaning is just part of what is needed to ensure a beautiful, healthy smile. Individuals who wish to have their beautiful smile noticed on a daily basis also need to brush and floss their teeth. West New York Smiles, a leading dental practice in New York, is pleased to announce they are now offering patients tips on how to properly brush and floss their teeth. Daily brushing and flossing efforts are essential to a teeth cleaning program because it is the best way to keep plaque, tartar and disease to build up and spread throughout the mouth. Homecare teeth maintenance methods are easy to do and can enhance oral hygiene.



There are many reasons why brushing and flossing properly is important to do on a daily basis. One of the main reasons it is important is that it prevents an outbreak of tooth decay. Treatment is often needed for tooth decay when patients do not maintain their oral health because it is the number one cause of tooth loss. Proper brushing and flossing techniques also prevent staining of the teeth, halitosis, and periodontal disease as well.



A patient should properly brush their teeth at least twice a day, once when waking up and once before going to bed. This ensures teeth remain protected and clean, 24 hours a day. The toothbrush should be used where the teeth and gums meet. Patients should use circular motions to ensure the entire gum line is cleaned properly. In some cases, the tongue can also be brushed to remove food and debris from the mouth.



Flossing is used to remove plaque from parts of the mouth that remain hidden or hard to get to, such as the areas between the teeth. It is important for a patient to floss their teeth on a daily basis. It is important to floss lightly, so the gums aren’t cut or become inflamed. For more information on how to brush and floss properly, please call West New York Smiles at 201-868-6400.



About West New York Smiles

West New York Smiles is here to help anyone who is self-conscious about his or her smile so they can look and feel good. As a full service dentistry office the doctors and hygienists are committed to providing the safest, most effective treatments and procedures to those looking for cosmetic surgery, orthodontics, or periodontal services. The friendly staff at West New York Smiles will be there every step of the way no matter how simple or complex the procedure may be. Call today to schedule a routine checkup or consultation.



To learn more visit http://www.westnewyorksmiles.com/.