West New York Smiles Are Now Offering Onlay Restorations

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- West New York Smiles, a dentist in Union County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering onlay restoration services. An onlay restoration is also known as a partial crown and can be made of porcelain, gold, or composite. The onlay is cemented to the tooth and can restore as much or as little of the tooth as needed



Onlay’s are created in an off site professional dentistry laboratory, so this type of restoration will take more than one office visit. The first visit will require the dentist to take a mold of the tooth that requires the onlay. The second visit is to place the onlay on the tooth using special cement. Porcelain onlays are highly durable and require very little attention. However, they will not last forever and will need replacing at some point in the future.



Porcelain onlay restorations are beneficial for many different situations. They can be used when there is a large filling that will compromise the strength of the tooth. The onlay will be placed on the tooth for added strength, durability, and appearance. Porcelain onlays can also be used to restore broken or fractured teeth. The onlay will restore the tooth to its original natural appearance. The porcelain that is used for the onlay will be created to match the shade of the other teeth. If the patient is planning to whiten their teeth, then is may be smart to choose a shade that is a few shades lighter than the current shade of white. Onlays can also be used to restore badly decayed teeth or fractured fillings.



West New York Smiles can accommodate the needs of any patient and will help to restore a smile back to being beautiful, or even better than before.



