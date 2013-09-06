West New York Smiles Has Just Added New Educational Videos Online

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- West New York Smiles and Dr. Amish P. Patel take great pride in providing their patients with all of their dental care needs. Including West New York Smiles, Dr. Amish P. Patel owns and operates a total of ten dental practices. The strong commitment and passion for dental care is apparent across every practice. At West New York Smiles, Dr. Anna Pokrywka and Dr. Angela Aaron provide a wide range of dental services. Adult and pediatric patients are treated at West New York Smiles. Now, West New York Smiles has added new online educational videos to their website.



The professionals at West New York Smiles, a dentist in Jersey City, strive to provide their patients with the highest quality of care. In order to maintain the highest standards of dental care, West New York Smiles believes that patient education must take place. Although the staff at West New York Smiles always allots an adequate amount of time during patient visits, there may be questions that come up after an appointment. Now, patients have the ability to go online and view a variety of informative educational videos on dental health.



In today’s technologically advanced world, there is no reason why people shouldn’t have access to useful information about dental care through a provider’s website. Online education is continuously increasing in popularity and as a cosmetic dentist West New York Smiles believes in the importance of patient awareness. In fact, patients can now watch videos on everything from brushing and flossing to denture home care. Many patients love the ability to explore an online library of videos before they come in for their dental appointment. With increased awareness about dental hygiene and dental procedures, a patient may be more inclined to talk about certain needs. Now, West New York Smiles educates patients in the office and online.



About West New York Smiles

West New York Smiles is here to help anyone who is self conscious about his or her smile so they can look and feel good. As a full service dentistry office the doctors and hygienists are committed to providing the safest, most effective treatments and procedures to those looking for cosmetic surgery, orthodontics, or periodontal services. The friendly staff at West New York Smiles will be there every step of the way no matter how simple or complex the procedure may be. Call today to schedule a routine checkup or consultation.



To learn more visit http://www.westnewyorksmiles.com/.