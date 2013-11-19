West New York Smiles Is Now Offering Composite Fillings to Patients This Fall 2013

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- As individuals work hard to maintain a perfect smile for lasting impressions at the workplace and in personal lives, sometimes it is inevitable that teeth will be worn, cracked, or chipped. In an effort to assist their patients in the overall goal of keeping the teeth and mouth as perfectly aligned as possible, West New York Smiles, a premier cosmetic dentistry service, is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for composite fillings this fall 2013 season.



Patients may need composite fillings for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, tooth decay, a chip in the tooth from chewing, a broken or fully cracked tooth, or to get rid of the gap between two teeth. The composite filling used by West New York Smiles is colored in the same shade as the rest of the patient’s teeth and will be used to fill in the area where the tooth is worn or chipped.



This procedure can be completed in as little as one visit, though a follow up appointment may be necessary. The experienced and reliable dentist from West New York Smiles will remove the decayed or worn parts of the tooth and replace those sections with the composite filling. After the filling, the teeth will be properly polished and shaped to provide for optimum comfort in the mouth and allow the tooth to perform all required functions.



Upon completion of the procedure, patients may feel sensitivity and discomfort coming from the filling, but once the mouth becomes used to the new composite, the discomfort will fade. The composite teeth will help restore the shape of any smile and provide durability for years to come.



For more information regarding the implementation of composite fillings or to inquire about some of the other dentistry services offered by West New York Smiles, please call 201-868-6400 or visit their website today.



About West New York Smiles

West New York Smiles is here to help anyone who is self-conscious about his or her smile so they can look and feel good. As a full service dentistry office the doctors and hygienists are committed to providing the safest, most effective treatments and procedures to those looking for cosmetic surgery, orthodontics, or periodontal services. The friendly staff at West New York Smiles will be there every step of the way no matter how simple or complex the procedure may be. Call today to schedule a routine checkup or consultation.



To learn more visit http://www.westnewyorksmiles.com/.