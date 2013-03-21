West New York Smiles Is Now Offering Patients New Options when Choosing Braces

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Everyone wants to have a perfect smile. However, the path to that perfect smile may not seem as desirable. Without properly aligned teeth, people may lack the confidence to show their smile. Although there are several options available to treat misaligned teeth, the most common approach usually involves braces. West New York Smiles, a dentist in Union City, offers a variety of services including specialty orthodontic procedures. Now, patients at West New York Smiles have several new options to consider when braces are deemed necessary.



For years, patients were somewhat restricted in their options to correct misaligned teeth. Braces have been a wonderful resource in the dental world and there have been many advances in the technology surrounding braces. Essentially, braces apply pressure in order to move teeth in a targeted direction. Once the teeth move into the desired location, the bone will change in shape and result in a corrected alignment. However, the braces that most Americans are familiar with can be cosmetically unappealing. Many people are conscientious of their personal appearance and some braces are not as flattering as others.



Traditional braces are made up of many different components including: brackets, bands, spacers, wires, ties, tubes, and elastic. With that many components in a small area like the mouth, it is no wonder why some people are discouraged by the prospect of braces. Additionally, an average patient may need to wear braces for one to three years. Now, there are more appealing options available to certain patients requiring dental realignment.



Invisalign and other clear braces offer a means to straighten teeth with minimal visibility. The professionals at West New York Smiles can take impressions of teeth and send them to a lab. The lab can then use a computer system to design a unique set of clear aligners. Invisalign braces are practically unnoticeable and patients typically find them to be very comfortable. Although not every patient may be the right candidate for Invisalign, the professionals at West New York Smiles can discuss every option available.



