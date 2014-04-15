West New York Smiles Now Offering Teeth Whitening Services to Patients This Spring

West New York, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- As individuals try a number of products to whiten their teeth, various medications and eating habits can prevent them from becoming any whiter. Normal wear and stains on visible front teeth can cause frustration and embarrassment every time a person smiles. Due to whiter teeth being a top priority for many patients, West New York Smiles is pleased to announce they are offering reliable teeth whitening services this spring season.



When individuals smoke, or drink coffee and wine regularly, they can start to see stains on their teeth, resulting in inquiries of teeth whitening services. The process includes bleaching to enhance the color, making them whiter for a restored, beautiful smile. Undergoing a teeth whitening procedure from a trusted dentist in Jersey City requires a few key components. Patients must understand that tooth whitening only works on natural enamel, so any crowns, caps, fillings, or implants will be inspected, and may have to be replaced. These replacements will be completed after the bleaching process to ensure the restorations match the white color of the teeth.



The procedure can be completed in as little as two visits to the dentist near Union City. Tooth impressions will be taken so the dentist can create clear, plastic trays that fit snugly onto the teeth. When the trays have been manufactured, the patient will return to West New York Smiles so they can try on the trays and ensure they fit properly. Once it is determined the trays are comfortable, they are worn for a few weeks, at certain intervals during the day depending on the preference of the patient.



After the couple weeks of wearing the trays, patients will be ecstatic with the look of their smile. Touch ups may be required down the line. Regular appointments and visits will help to maintain the white teeth. To make an appointment for teeth whitening procedures, be sure to contact 201-868-6400 today.



About West New York Smiles

West New York Smiles is here to help anyone who is self-conscious about his or her smile so they can look and feel good. As a full service dentistry office the doctors and hygienists are committed to providing the safest, most effective treatments and procedures to those looking for cosmetic surgery, orthodontics, or periodontal services. The friendly staff at West New York Smiles will be there every step of the way no matter how simple or complex the procedure may be. Call today to schedule a routine checkup or consultation.



To learn more, visit http://www.westnewyorksmiles.com/.