West New York Smiles Now Treating Periodontal Disease

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- West New York Smiles, a dentist in Union County, is pleased to announce that they are now treating Periodontal Disease. Periodontal refers to the inflammation around the tooth. Periodontal disease affects the area around the tooth including the gums and bone that supports the teeth. This disease is mainly caused by poor dental hygiene. When plaque is allowed to live on the teeth, it turns to tarter. The combination of tarter and plaque destroys the bones and gums. Periodontal disease is the leading cause of tooth loss and can be avoided by good oral hygiene, a healthy lifestyle and diet, and regularly visiting the dentist.



Periodontal disease is characterized by many symptoms. As discussed previously, the first sign is red and swollen gums. The gums may bleed and be tender when brushing or flossing. Teeth can become very sensitive, leading to painful chewing. As a result of the receding gums, the teeth will become loose and eventually fall out. Another symptom of periodontal disease is bad breath that doesn’t seem to go away after brushing and flossing. Pockets form from the receding gums and bone and as they get infected it will cause bad breath.



The best way to initially treat periodontal disease is to get the infection under control. The dentist or periodontist will deep clean the teeth to remove any plaque and tarter buildup on the tooth, around the gums, and on the root of the tooth. In some cases, a laser can be used to remove the bacteria. The laser method will result in less bleeding and swelling that the deep cleaning procedure.



West New York Smiles suggests brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, and using a mouth rinse to help fight plaque, tarter, and the bacteria build up that can cause periodontal disease and ultimately lead to a long road of pain, discomfort, and treatment.



