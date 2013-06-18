West Palm Beach Personal Injury Attorney Eiman Sharmin Posts a New and Educational Blog to His Site

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- As a personal injury attorney West Palm Beach, Florida area Eiman Sharmin focuses on representing people who have been injured. He works hard to recover large sums of money for his clients, who have often suffered devastating physical damages.



The West Palm Beach personal injury attorney understands that the legal process can be confusing for his clients. In an effort to explain many aspects of the legal system to his clients, Sharmin regularly posts in-depth and educational articles and videos to a blog on his firm’s website.



Recently, Sharmin posted an article and video that explains the process of establishing the bright line rule. As he explained, a lot of lawyers spend a great deal of time in court explaining their case for damages to the jury. This involves pointing out which bright line rule (that was established to protect people from harm) was violated, and how someone violating the rule has led to a lawsuit.



As Sharmin noted, the bright line rule often comes into play when suing for employment neglect. For example, it can be beneficial during the discovery period of the case to find any pertinent rules that the defense lawyer provided; these may help the attorney in the employment lawsuit.



As an example, Sharmin describes an example in which a person is injured after he falls over a long leash that is being used to walk a dog inside a grocery store. During the discovery period, the attorney may find out that the store’s own safety manual forbids non-working dogs in the store.



“You put that rule up in front of that jury and you explain to them, ‘Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, there is a bright line rule here. And it is not just our rule, it is their rule. It was a rule that they put into play to prevent harm, to prevent catastrophic harm. And they broke their own rule and as a result of them breaking their own rule, this is what happened,’” Sharmin wrote in the new article.



Establishing the bright line rule for the jury and explaining to them what the rule is, where it was stated, and how it was broken is definitely a crucial part of the method attorneys use to explain their cases, Sharmin noted.



Eiman Sharmin is a personal injury attorney, author, and public speaker. Sharmin founded his own practice in 2004 and now focuses his practice exclusively on representing the injured. He has fought hard battles in court to achieve uncommon results—including recovering millions of dollars for those who are poor, injured, and alone—against big businesses and big insurance companies.