West Virginia Inventor to Exhibit Several Inventions at America's Largest Invention Show

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- InventHelp’s INPEX, America’s Largest Invention Trade Show, announces that Steven Melek, DPM, from Crosslanes, WV, has invented the “Adapt-A-Cap” and the “Microwave Safe Plate Skate.” These provisionally-patented inventions will be exhibited at INPEX 2013, June 19-21, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



The “Adapt-A-Cap” is a baseball cap that would feature interchangeable logos so that a user could switch their ball cap easily. This could save an individual money because they wouldn’t have to purchase multiple caps for a similar look. It also would eliminate the problem of storing many hats in one place. Featuring a hook-and-loop fastener, the Adapt-A-Cap could be quickly and easily switched. The cap could feature sports logos, promotional ads for companies, slogans or community logos.



The “Microwave Safe Plate Skate” would adapt to different-sized glass plates when heating food in the microwave. The invention would help to protect individuals from burning their hands when removing the hot plate of food. It could also eliminate warping of counters or tables because of hot plates sitting on them. The plastic plate would conveniently fit on top of glass plates or dishes, and a soup bowl or serving bowl could be placed on top of the Microwave Safe Plate Skate. Its retractable design would make it simple to remove when finished.



The inventor designed the inventions through his research of consumer needs. “Many people wear baseball caps, and I realized that with the Adapt-A-Cap, I could feature many different styles with just one cap,” said Melek. “As for the Microwave Safe Plate Skate, I felt that if only one device was needed, people wouldn’t have to absorb the cost of buying multiple microwave-safe bowls, platters or dishes.”



Melek is exhibiting at INPEX with the hopes of finding a licensee, retailer or venture capital.



INPEX, The Invention Show, is a unique trade show that showcases new products and innovations that are available to business and industry to manufacture, license or distribute. As part of the trade show, The Invention Show sponsors INPEX Inventors University™, a series of seminars, presentations, and panel discussions to provide information that inventors may find useful in pursuing their ideas. INPEX 2013 will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.



INPEX is a service of InventHelp®, America’s largest invention submission company. For more information about this inventor or INPEX, call 888-54-INPEX



