West Virginia Personal Injury Lawyers Heavens Law Advises New Report Shows Decline in Use of Phosphate Binders for Dialysis

Chris Heavens, a Charleston personal injury lawyer, represents victims who have suffered injuries from the use of certain dialysis drugs. As a Charleston personal injury attorney, Mr. Heavens is representing victims in multidistrict litigation against the makers of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, two dialysis drugs that have been accused of causing heart attacks, sudden death and other health issues in dialysis patients.



BioResearch Group's report indicates that in the wake of lawsuits across the nation, phosphate use has declined in hemodialysis. Previously used to bind phosphate in the digestive tract, making it unavailable for absorption, this practice is declining in popularity. Because patients with kidney failure cannot remove phosphates from their blood on their own, this was a recommended treatment. However, following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall and subsequent lawsuits against the makers of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, doctors worry medications may be increasing phosphates in the blood in an unhealthy manner. This can lead to problems with calcium blood levels, which are tied closely to phosphate levels, and can damage the parathyroid and other glands in the body.



Following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall and subsequent lawsuits against the makers of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, doctors worry medications may be increasing phosphates in the blood in an unhealthy manner.



